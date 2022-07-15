Suspect in custody after High Street bank robbery

Jul. 14—Rickey Alvin Murray, 65, of Morgantown, was in North Central Regional Jail Wednesday after allegedly robbing the Citizens Bank at 258 High St., in Morgantown Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators with the Morgantown Police Department, a black male wearing an off-white visor, gray sweater, black pants, white shoes and a bandage on his face entered the bank at approximately 3:33 p.m.

The male, later identified as Murray, said he had a gun and then stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash drawer.

The criminal complaint said Murray left the bank on foot and headed east on Walnut Street.

Once on Walnut Street, Murray removed his visor and sweater and placed them on top of a garbage can. He then continued east on foot into the South Park neighborhood.

Investigators said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Murray was found later in the day by Det. Forsythe on High Street during an unrelated incident.

Forsythe was able to readily identify Murray as the unknown male from the surveillance video.

According to MPD authorities, the majority of the stolen money was recovered.

Investigators believe some of the money was used for purchases, but they believe the amount spent on those purchases will equal the amount taken when added to the recovered cash.

At this time, authorities said there is no indication that a gun was actually used in the robbery and based on witness statements the suspect did not go behind the counter at the bank.

The case is still under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time.

Murray was taken into custody by MPD and charged with bank robbery. He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and bond was set at $100, 000.

