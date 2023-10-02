Suspect in custody after homicide investigation into shooting death of woman in Knoxville

Police have a suspect in custody after conducting a homicide investigation in the northern Tioga County, Pennsylvania community of Knoxville.

The incident took place Sept. 29 at an apartment house at 308 S. Water St. in Knoxville, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield.

The criminal complaint filed with Magisterial District Court identified the victim as Layanah Griffin. State police identified the suspect as Brendan Thomas York, 21, of the Water Street address. He was Griffin's boyfriend, according to the complaint.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 29, York reportedly called the Mansfield state police barracks to report a domestic incident in which Griffin was shot, the complaint stated. The call was transferred to Tioga County Emergency Services.

Responding troopers took York into custody at the South Water Street address without incident.

Troopers searched the apartment and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. They also recovered a Harrington & Richardson 5.56-caliber rifle in the living room where Griffin was found.

York told investigators that during a domestic dispute, in which she was reportedly throwing items, he grabbed a rifle and eventually shot her, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also interviewed a witness, a downstairs apartment occupant, who reported he heard a verbal argument in the upstairs apartment and then a loud bang, the complaint stated.

The witness also said he saw York outside the residence wiping his hands in the grass prior to the arrival of police.

As a result of the investigation, state police charged York with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possessing instruments of crime.

York was arraigned in District Court and committed to the Tioga County Prison pending a preliminary hearing.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Murder investigation in Tioga County, Pennsylvania leads to arrest