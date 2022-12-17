A cruiser from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

GRAND HAVEN TWP. - A suspect is in custody after barricading himself in a motel during a domestic dispute with a knife, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

At the Courtesy Motel located at 15877 Lake Michigan Dr., in Grand Haven Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation at the motel.

Upon arrival Deputies where made aware that the suspect involved was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in the room with another family member.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspect was making threats, and refusing to allow that individual to leave the room. On scene negotiations with the suspect were eventually successful and family was allowed to leave.

The subject then surrendered without further incident and was taken into custody on multiple charges. No individuals were injured. The suspect's name is being withheld at this time pending arraignment.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Suspect in custody after hotel domestic issue with knife