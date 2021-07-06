Suspect in custody in July 4 stabbing in Joplin park

Jul. 6—A 32-year-old man is being held without bond on assault charges stemming from the stabbing of another man Sunday afternoon at Ewert Park in Joplin.

Police were called at 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the park at 900 E. Fifth St., where Michael J. Smith, 50, of Joplin, was found with multiple stab wounds.

Emergency medical technicians and city firefighters provided care prior to the transport of Johnson to a local hospital, where he subsequently was reported to be in stable condition.

A suspect identified at the scene was located by officers and taken into custody a short distance away at Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue.

The Joplin Police Department said felony assault charges were being sought on Joe L. Guevara, who was listed as homeless and remained in custody Tuesday at the Joplin City Jail.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.