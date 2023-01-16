Suspect in custody after kidnapping woman in Rockdale County, deputies say

A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman on Saturday, officials say.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Aric Nigel Flemister, kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards on Saturday.

Authorities said, Flemister was seen driving a silver 2017 Nissan Altima and was considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities found Edwards Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Flemister was caught and taken into custody late Sunday evening. Rockdale officials did not say where he was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

