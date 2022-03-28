Suspect in custody after man found shot to death on I-85 in Jackson County
Deputies have a person in custody who they say shot and killed a man on Interstate 85.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to I-85 northbound near mile marker 144 after 3 a.m. Monday.
Deputies found a man shot on the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office shut down lanes of I-85 as they searched for evidence and a possible suspect in the area. Deputies called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help and had their K9 units on the ground searching.
Just after 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed they caught the suspect.
The sheriff’s office has not provided details yet on the victim or the suspect.