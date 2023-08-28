Suspect in custody after man shot in chest in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man had to be airlifted to a Nashville hospital after he was shot inside a home overnight in Clarksville.

Deputies said the shooting occurred in the Rowdy Trail area in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 28.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

At the scene, deputies discovered a man who had been shot in the chest. The victim was flown to Nashville to receive treatment for injuries that were sustained in the shooting. His current condition remains unknown.

Investigators said after conducting interviews, Toni McGee, 66, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No other information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.