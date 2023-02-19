Suspect in custody after man shot in Fort Worth Saturday night

One man is in the hospital and another person has been arrested after Fort Worth police said the man was shot Saturday night in the 4100 block of Sandage Avenue.

According to a news release and police records, police responded to the area to find a 44-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police said the victim told them he and the shooter were arguing when the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple times, shooting the man before fleeing the scene.

Around 10:32 p.m., police said they located the the vehicle the suspect was believed to be driving and stopped it. The suspect inside the vehicle was arrested.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or announced which charges he will be facing.