Suspect in custody after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lynn shooting

An arrest has been made after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Lynn late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 119 Lewis Street shortly before 10 p.m. found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The alleged shooter, a 48-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene.

The names of those involved in the incident haven’t been made public.

Police are expected to release additional information at a later time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW