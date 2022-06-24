UPDATE: Suspect in custody after manhunt

Jun. 24—Updated at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23

Henderson County deputies and Athens police officers launched a brief manhunt Thursday afternoon which ended with the capture of Raymond Loden after he reportedly pointed a gun at Investigators.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Investigators were at a home on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Loden reportedly confronted them with a rifle.

He reportedly pointed the rifle at Investigators and an Investigator fired a shot at him before he ran away.

Police Chief John Densmore said, despite rumors, there was no active shooter situation.

Deputies and officers from multiple agencies were in the area attempting to locate him. The incident prompted the lock down of nearby Trinity Valley Community College campus as a precaution.

More information to follow as it becomes available.