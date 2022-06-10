Suspect in custody after Mississippi police officer shot and killed, officials say

A suspect is now in custody after a Mississippi police officer was shot and killed.

An officer with the Meridian Police Department was found at the scene, along with a woman, officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said.

MBI officials identified the suspect as 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender.

Bender is now in custody and a Blue Alert for him has been canceled, officials said Friday.

Meridian is a city of more than 40,000 people located about 90 miles east of the Mississippi capital of Jackson.

RELATED: Mississippi officer fatally shot, suspect on the run