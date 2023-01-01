Suspect in custody for Montgomery man's shooting death

Montgomery police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Danyell Brown, 43, of Montgomery.

Sherman Stovall, 41, of Montgomery faces a murder charge and is jailed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Montgomery police and paramedics were called to the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Brown was found with gunshot injuries and died at the scene.

Circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to Brown's death contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

