Suspect in custody after Orland Park ‘domestic related’ stabbing

Orland Park police say a man is in custody following a “domestic related” stabbing Sunday afternoon that sent one person to a hospital.

The stabbing took place in the parking lot of Life Time fitness center in the 16300 block of La Grange Road, police said.

“The club was temporarily closed as authorities conducted their investigation and we have since reopened,” a spokesperson for Life Time said in an email.

The social media account @ArabChicago posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of what appears to be a woman being treated for her wounds in the lobby of the health club with three people with shirts reading “Orland Fire Rescue” on the back administering aid.

Law enforcement was “able to obtain details from witnesses, locate the offender and take him in to custody” later that day, Orland Park police said in a statement. charges against the man had not been approved as of noon Monday.

“With the severity of the pending charges, we are continuing the investigation into today,” police Cmdr. Kenneth J. Rosinski said in an email.