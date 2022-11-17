Suspect in custody in Othello shooting

Nov. 16—OTHELLO — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody in the Tri-Cities Wednesday in connection with an early-morning shooting in Othello that left a Coulee Dam man with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at about 12:43 a.m. at the Pik-a-Pop convenience store, 1235 S. 1st Ave. in Othello, according to a release from the Othello Police Department.

David Rehaume, OPD assistant chief, said the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

"That has yet to be determined," he said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect are from Othello, he said. According to the evidence available so far, the two did not not have a physical altercation.

"There was some sort of conversation between the 25-year-old and the juvenile," Rehaume said.

The victim was transported by a private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital, and later transported to an outside medical facility in critical condition, the release said.

The suspect was located later Wednesday morning in Tri-Cities and is being returned to Adams County, Rehaume said. The case is still under investigation.