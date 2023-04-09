Suspect in custody, person injured following stabbing at Belton storage complex: Police

A person is in critical condition following a stabbing Sunday morning in Belton, according to police.

Officers responded just before 10:50 a.m. to a storage complex in the 15500 block of East Outer Road, where they saw a male suspect repeatedly stabbing a male victim, said Lt. Dan Davis, a spokesman for the Belton Police Department, in a news release.

Belton police did not specify the ages of the suspect or the victim.

The suspect immediately complied with officers’ orders to drop the knife, Davis said. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in Belton Municipal Jail pending charges.

Emergency medical crews transported the victim to a hospital, where police said he is listed in critical but stable condition.