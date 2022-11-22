Suspect in custody in Pittsburg shooting

Nov. 22—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 47-year-old suspect is being held at the Crawford County Jail on charges stemming from the shooting of another man Thursday night in Pittsburg.

Police detained Spencer W. Presley for questioning Saturday morning in the shooting of a 32-year-old man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the Sonic Drive-In in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg.

The victim, whose name has not been released yet by the Pittsburg Police Department, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not deemed life-threatening, according to police. He was later reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said initially that the victim was not cooperating with police in their investigation. But Presley, of Pittsburg, purportedly admitted involvement in the shooting to investigators on Saturday and was placed under arrest on probable-cause charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon.