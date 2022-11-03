Suspect in custody after police chase in Lake Wylie, sheriff’s office says

Part of Highway 49 on Charlotte Road in Lake Wylie shut down to a police chase Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation started with a vehicle pursuit of a person with active arrest warrants. An arrest with was made just before 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the person was believed to be alone in their car and was armed with a large knife. Negotiators from the sheriff’s office worked to resolve the issue.

A eyewitness at the Wendy’s near the scene told Channel 9 they saw a man believed to be the suspect in the parking lot with a knife.

Deputies worked to redirect traffic in the area. The Clover School District said in a statement that students will be arriving home late Thursday due to the chase.

