Suspect in custody after Raleigh shooting leaves one dead early Sunday

Police are investigating a shooting in an area off Hodges Street early Sunday morning that left one dead.

Officers were dispatched at 2:54 a.m. to the 2400 block of Paula Street, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

RPD said a suspect is in custody, but did not provide further details. Police Capt. Kevin Lillis was unable to provide further information about the suspect or the victim and said the motive was still under investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.