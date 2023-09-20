Suspect in custody related to Front Street stabbing

Sep. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — A 32-year-old Traverse City man is now in custody after being accused of stabbing a 38-year-old Charlevoix man in the forearm late Sunday night.

He was arrested without incident Tuesday at 12:55 p.m., according to Traverse City Police Department Lt. Adam Gray.

Police were first called to the 300 block of Front Street, right outside the Coin Slot arcade and bar, on Sunday at approximately 9:50 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

After an initial investigation, law enforcement learned the 32-year-old Traverse City man had stabbed the 38-year-old Charlevoix man in his right forearm multiple times with a knife after arguing over a cellphone.

The Charlevoix man suffered from "severe lacerations" as a result of the stabbing, and was transported to Munson Medical Center by ambulance and later released.

By the time police showed up, Gray said the suspect had already taken off, and they were unable to find him after a K-9 search.

On Tuesday afternoon, he reappeared in the 13th Circuit Court lobby, according to the court's probation department. That's when he was arrested and taken across the pathway to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

He is being charged with assault with the intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, a felony with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both, court records showed.

A second assault that took place Sunday night near the 800 block of South Division Street in an area commonly referred to as "the Pines" is still an active and open investigation.

Gray said they are submitting the report to the prosecutor for review. No charges or additional arrests have been made related to that assault.

The 32-year-old Traverse City man is currently awaiting arraignment on the first set of charges in the 86th District Court.