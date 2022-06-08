Suspect in custody after robbing victim at gunpoint, Athens police say

Police in Athens are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was called to the 2300 block of West Broad Street about an armed robbery.

According to the police, the 25-year-old victim from Athens was approached by the suspect who pointed a gun at him.

The suspect held the man at gunpoint and stole items from him.

Authorities arrested and charged Melvin Roberts, 30, of Athens with armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060.

