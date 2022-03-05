Suspect In Custody After Shooting 2 Officers At Hotdog Stand In Lawndale
Two Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning.
Two Chicago police officers were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side early Friday morning.
Pakistan is confident it will be able to defend a nearly $1.5 billion fuel and electricity subsidy package during a International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme review that started Friday, the finance ministry said. Prime Minister Imran Khan this week announced a cut in fuel and electricity prices despite a steep global rise in the cost of oil, pledging to freeze the new rates for four months with the price differential being covered by the government. "We are ready to address their (IMF) concerns, if any, about the merits of the relief package," the finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam told Reuters, adding, "We have that fiscal space to fund this money."
“Like the Holocaust, I could not prove if I was a German or a Jew — oh, I mean my vaccine status,” the board president said.
VELKE KAPUSANY, Slovakia/SIGHETU MARMATIEI, Romania (Reuters) -For 7-year-old Bogdan, his first time on a train should have been a journey of excitement and wonder, not fleeing with his mother and little more than the clothes on their backs. Valerya Totskaya, 27, and Bogdan boarded the evacuation train on Tuesday from their hometown, with their papers, some food, underwear and what they were wearing - a story echoed by countless families seeking a route out Ukraine. Men pushed away other women and children to get their own on.
"Personally, I wasn't in the happiest place."View Entire Post ›
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar stood up for people of color by introducing a bill calling for limitations on no-knock warrants in drug-related cases.
“If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and traitors get shot,” Guy Reffitt is alleged to have told his son.
The unnamed boys were both students at Appletree School in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, a special school for children who have been abused or neglected.
Line is meant to prevent situations which could result in US and Russian troops exchanging fire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed crowds in several European cities remotely on March 4, appealing for support as the Russian invasion of his country continued.Footage filmed by Twitter user @Melitavandrer shows a crowd waving Georgian and Ukrainian flags in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday.Zelensky also appeared via video link in cities including Vilnius, Frankfurt, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, and Paris to honor those who died in the defense of Ukraine and appeal for people to support the country, local media reported. Credit: @Melitavandrer via Storyful
Hailey Bieber was photographed hitting a Pilates workout class in Los Angeles yesterday, dressed in neon yellow Alo shorts and a lime green sports bra.
Police described the incident as “McRidiculous.”
A batch of space junk is about to hit the Moon. The real kicker here, though, is that nobody wants to take the blame for the leftover rocket currently spiraling at 5,800 mph towards the Moon. When it collides with the Lunar body, the space junk will leave a crater capable of fitting several semi-trailers … The post 3 tons of space junk is about to hit the Moon and nobody wants to take the blame appeared first on BGR.
Former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis said that she was sexually harassed by Wilson during his previous stint with the program and that no action was taken.
A matriarch of modern Southern cooking on the general rules all good cooks follow.
The criminal trial and subsequent verdict captured national headlines. It was the first time a white Kansas City police officer was found guilty in the shooting death of a Black man.
The gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a Northern California church this week was in the United States illegally, immigration officials said Friday. David Mora, 39, overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico on Dec. 17, 2018, on a non-immigrant visitor visa, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Alethea Smock told The Associated Press. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the AP that under California's so-called sanctuary state law, it does not notify immigration officials about in-custody people who are being released, and ICE was never notified.
The Chiefs coach made the funny comparison about Mahomes at the NFL Combine.
Tim Considine, the actor best known for the role of eldest son Mike on the long-running sitcom “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his co-star Stanley Livingston. He was 81. Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. […]
Subscriber exclusive: Its three other locations will remain open.
A Florida police chief has been fired after only about six months on the job following an investigation into several discrimination complaints. A city of Fort Lauderdale news release said the chief, Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom on Thursday. The complaints centered on allegations that Scirotto made hiring and promotion decisions with an improper minority-first approach.