Suspect in custody after shooting in Gig Harbor grocery store

A man was shot in the neck after the suspected shooter thought the victim was stealing merchandise from a grocery store, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

At around 11:20 p.m. on April 30, Gig Harbor police responded to a report of a shooting at a grocery store in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive.

When officers arrived, a 70-year-old man identified himself as the shooter.

After officers removed a 9mm handgun from the 70-year-old, they found a 40-year-old man inside the store with an injury to his neck.

The 40-year-old was conscious and alert.

Witnesses told officers the 70-year-old confronted the 40-year-old as he left the store with his groceries.

The 70-year-old believed the 40-year-old was stealing and blocked the exit with his grocery cart and his body.

When a fight ensued, the 70-year-old brought out a handgun and fired it at least twice, striking the 40-year-old on the side of the neck once.

The second shot appeared to have struck a glass door to the store.

The 40-year-old was transported to St. Joseph Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The 70-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail on an assault charge.