Suspect in custody after shooting at Hazelwood gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police say an argument between two people escalated into a shooting.

It happened at a ‘Phillip 66’ gas station on Lindbergh, just off Elm Grove Lane. They said that the suspected shooter is in custody and that the man who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators do not think the two men knew each other. If you have any information, Hazelwood police would like for you to give them a call at 314-838-5000.

