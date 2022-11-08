Suspect in custody after shooting inside Seattle school injures 1 person

Police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one person with "life-threatening" injuries.

Officers responded to shots fired inside Ingraham High School just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said during a briefing. Police found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

They did not say if the victim was a student or a staff member.

#BREAKING: Officers have a suspect in the Ingraham HS shooting in custody. https://t.co/WV8BWaa61V — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) November 8, 2022

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Diaz confirmed that an unidentified suspect was in police custody.

Police were working to identify any witnesses and reuniting students with their families, Diaz said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

