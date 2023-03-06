Suspect in custody after shooting kills 3 in possible home invasion, Bolingbrook police say

Bolingbrook Police said a suspect is in custody after officers discovered three people shot and killed and a fourth woman wounded while responding to an apparent Sunday night home invasion.

Officers discovered the three dead while responding to a home on the 100 block of Lee Lane in the southwest suburb around 8:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

The killed victims include a woman, a man and a girl. First responders transported a surviving woman who was also shot to the hospital, police said.

The department said it was continuing to investigate the shooting after it had “located and detained” a suspect later Sunday night.

“Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.