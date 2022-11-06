Suspect in custody after shooting; law enforcement seeking another

Nov. 5—A shooting at Pat's Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat's Place and one individual shot two people. One person died and one was taken to the hospital. The suspect arrested is Nicholas James Thompson, 41.

The deceased was 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. Griffis said the next of kin have been notified.

According to jail records, Thompson was in the Ector County Detention Center and has been charged with first-degree murder and no bond has been set yet.

"We did arrest an individual we believe to be the shooter this morning (Nov. 5) with the assistance of the Odessa Police Department SWAT team (and Crisis Negotiations Team)," Griffis said.

A news release from the OPD said the team was able to get the suspect to peacefully turn himself in at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Cross B. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Authorities have been in contact with the other suspect who is going to be a witness.