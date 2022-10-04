Suspect in custody after shooting man in the head

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Monday, Oct. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. a male victim in his 30′s was shot in the head.

JSO reports that the victim was found in front of his home at 5500 Cabot Drive North. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

The suspect was pulled over at a traffic stop and is in currently in custody. The JSO crime scene unit is on the scene investigating and believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

JSO asks that anyone with information to reach out to their non emergency number at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

