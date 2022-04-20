Suspect in custody after shooting Pinellas Park officer at gas station, deputies say

PINELLAS PARK — A man fired at two Pinellas Park officers and struck one in the arm Tuesday night outside a Circle K gas station, authorities said.

Calvin Laroy Sinclair Brockington, Jr., 24, fled the scene at 4900 Ulmerton Road and was later taken into custody 13 miles away in St. Petersburg after a chase by deputies, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

Brockington Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Other charges are also pending, Gualtieri said at a news conference at the Circle K early Wednesday.

Jacob Derr, the 30-year-old officer shot by Brockington Jr., was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Gualtieri said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident began about 9:50 p.m. when Brockington threatened his girlfriend and she locked herself in the restroom at the Circle K, Gualtieri said.

The girlfriend called 911 and Derr responded. When Derr tried to confront Brockington Jr. in the parking lot, Brockington opened fire, hitting Derr in the right bicep, Gualtieri said. The round shattered the bone in Derr’s arm and he couldn’t reach his gun, according to the sheriff.

A second officer, 37-year-old KC Gavin, arrived and exchanged fire with Brockington in the parking lot. Neither was struck and no bystanders were injured. Brockington briefly held a customer at gunpoint and stole that person’s car, Gualtieri said.

Brockington drove the stolen car toward Gavin but did not hit her, then fled on Ulmerton Road and eventually got onto Interstate 275′s southbound lanes.

Deputies tracked Brockington to the area of 928 22nd Ave S, about a mile from the address listed as his apartment. Deputies rammed his car and took him into custody without any more shots fired.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident because Officer Gavin fired her service weapon. Pinellas County agencies do not investigate their own deadly-force incidents to ensure investigations are “thorough, complete and objective.” This procedure began during the criminal justice protests of 2020.