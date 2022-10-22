Suspect in custody after shooting two at Dallas hospital

(Getty Images)

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot at a hospital in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday morning, local media reports.

Dallas police officers responded to Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11.15am local time after reports of a shooting.

WFAA reports that they found two people had been shot.

The victims, believed to be nurses, are being treated for their injuries and one is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released.

The hospital has its own police department which is in charge of the investigation but they have asked Dallas Police Department for assistance.

This is a developing story...