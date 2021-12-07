Suspect in custody after shooting into a car in uptown Charlotte, police say

A suspect was arrested after firing a gun in the heart of uptown Charlotte around lunchtime Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Tryon Street near Trade, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Capt. Brad Koch told news media at the scene. A car pulled up on Tryon, and a passenger who got out began firing several rounds into the vehicle, Koch said.

Officers nearby tried to get the shooter to surrender, but a foot pursuit ensued, Koch said. Officers stopped and arrested the suspect a short distance away from the scene of the shooting, he said.

Police are searching for the car the suspect shot into, and any other possible victims, Koch said.

“This was an incident between two known people,” he said. “Center City is a very safe place.”

Hear from Captain Koch about the shooting in the Central Division. This area is safe and roadway is now open. #clt #cltnews #ChatlotteNC pic.twitter.com/V2YyUbptia — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 7, 2021

The area was closed to traffic for a short while.

CityLYNX Gold Line service was temporarily suspended between the Charlotte Transportation Center and French Street because of police presence blocking the tracks, the agency tweeted at 11:41 a.m. Service is set to resume and operate on a 30-minute headway, the agency said in another tweet at 12:19 p.m.

CityLYNX Gold Line service will be temporarily suspended between CTC and French St due to police presence blocking the tracks. We will update when normal service has resumed, thank you for your patience. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) December 7, 2021

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 911 or leave a tip at www.charlotte.crimestoppersweb.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.