Suspect in custody after shootings on Westview Dr. in Montgomery that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

One man was killed and another was left in critical condition following a double shooting Monday morning in Montgomery.

At about 8:50 a.m., police and fire medics went to the 800 block of Westview Drive in reference to people shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found a man who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. Another man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Because of numerous calls from citizens, as well as units in the area, a suspect, who was still in possession of a weapon, was quickly apprehended, she said. Charges against the suspect are pending. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

This marks the 13th homicide of the year in Montgomery.

There is no additional information available for release. The circumstances remain under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 1 dead, 1 critical in double Monday morning shooting in Montgomery