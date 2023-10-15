Suspect in custody after shots fired at State Fair of Texas; 3 people injured, police say

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas injured three people Saturday evening, according to Dallas police.

The Dallas Police Department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:02 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting at the State Fair.

Dallas Snr. Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez told reporters that at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Tower Building at the State Fair of Texas.

The investigation determined a man shot at another man.

The three victims who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No one was killed.

The suspect ran from the scene, but was later located by police and taken into custody.

A gun was also recovered, police said.

The individuals involved in the shooting have all been identified, but police do not know the relationship between the two men.

The State Fair issued an emergency order on X at 8:05 p.m. and said the park was evacuated. People were advised to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

