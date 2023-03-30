Suspect in custody after stabbing in Ranlo, police say

A person is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday evening in Ranlo.

According to a release from the Ranlo Police Department, around 6:30 p.m., officers went to a call on Rhyne Circle for the reported stabbing.

Officers arrested Larry Thomas McCuen Jr., who is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital by GEMS, where they are in critical but stable condition.

