Suspect in custody after state police chase in Fayette County

A suspect is in custody after a police chase in Fayette County overnight.

State police initiated a chase on a vehicle around 2:40 a.m. at Crawford Avenue and Route 119 near the Sheetz in Connellsville, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11.

It ended at Route 201 and Lenkey Road in Dunbar Township, when troopers took a suspect into custody. Officials tell us an ambulance was called to the scene.

State police said they will release more information soon.

