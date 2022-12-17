An engine from the Holland Fire Department parades down Eighth Street during Holland's annual Fire Truck Parade on Friday, Oct. 1.

WRIGHT TWP. - A suspect is in custody after stealing a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck in Wright Township on Saturday.

At 10:52 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office was dispatched to a disorderly person at 15146 16th Ave., for a disorderly person who was damaging property, and pulling fire alarms.

The fire department was also dispatched to reset the pulled fire alarms. When fire arrived on scene, the suspect got into a fire department vehicle, and drove away.

The suspect drove to an address in Grand Rapids, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The fire department truck was recovered without any damage, and there were no injuries in the incident. The case remains under investigation.

The suspect's name is being witheld at this time.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Suspect in custody after stealing fire truck in Ottawa County