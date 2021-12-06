Suspect in custody in Tecumseh High School dance threat

TECUMSEH — A threat made against Tecumseh High School's winter formal this past weekend was very specific to the dance and charges are pending against the juvenile who made the threat.

Tecumseh schools and police officials gave an update on the situation Monday in a joint statement.

At about noon Saturday the Michigan State Police and Tecumseh Police Department received a tip through the OK2SAY app indicating a potential threat from a student regarding the dance, the statement said.

"The Tecumseh Police Department immediately notified Tecumseh Public Schools administration and a joint investigation was initiated. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and taken into custody," the statement said.

Due to the nature of the threat and its timing, the dance was postponed.

"The safety of our students, staff and community is always our top priority, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it was made with that in mind," the statement said.

"Charges are pending against the juvenile but as the investigation is ongoing, we will not be releasing the specifics at this time," the statement said.

"That individual has been addressed by law enforcement and will not be in the building Monday or moving forward," Superintendent Rick Hilderley said in a video posted online Sunday. "In our opinion the threat has been neutralized, investigated and addressed."

"We want to reassure the students and community that this situation is being taken very seriously and was very specific to the Winter Formal," the statement from the police and schools said. "TPD/TPS have no information indicating any danger to students, staff, or the schools currently."

After the shooting last week at Oxford High School in Oakland County, several school districts in Michigan received what authorities referred to as copycat threats of violence against schools. Some districts called off classes at the end of the week because of the threats.

Story continues

"This is not like that. This is different" Lenawee County Prosecutor Burke Castleberry said in an interview Monday about the Tecumseh threat.

Some county prosecutors where districts were facing threats made statements last week that they would pursue charges against those making the threats. Castleberry said his office would do the same, which would be the case in any situation, not just because a shooting had happened somewhere else.

Anyone with additional information about the Tecumseh threat or any other potential threat is asked to contact school administration or police immediately. Tips can also be reported anonymously through OK2SAY, which has a smartphone or tablet app and also can be accessed online at www.michigan.gov/ok2say, by calling 855-565-2729, texting 652729 or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.

The 2021 Winter Formal, the "Snowflake Soiree," has been rescheduled for 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, the statement said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Suspect in custody in Tecumseh school dance threat