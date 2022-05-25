Suspect in custody after teenager shot multiple times in Fort Worth, police say

A suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting a teenager several times Tuesday, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said two teens agreed to “a mutual combat fight” at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Bryant Irvin Road. When one of the teens arrived around 5:20 p.m., he or she was in a car with two other people. One person, who police believe to be the person in custody, got out of the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the name of the arrested person.