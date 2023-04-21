Suspect in custody after threat investigation at Dayton elementary school

Dayton Police are investigating threats that were made at a local elementary school Friday.

In a social media post, police said threats were made at Fairview Elementary School.

The threats forced the school into a lockdown.

At this time we have no reports of any injuries and we are in direct contact with the school. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 21, 2023

Police said a suspect was in custody, but have not confirmed if the suspect has any connection to the school.

WHIO-TV has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on the incident.