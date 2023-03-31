Suspect in custody after threats led 2 Decatur schools to dismiss early

Mar. 31—A male juvenile suspected of making threats that caused alerts and early dismissal at two Decatur schools was taken into custody Friday afternoon, Decatur police said in a statement.

The suspect was detained at approximately 4 p.m. and "will be transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center located in Tuscumbia ... pending a hearing," police said.

Decatur High and Decatur Middle School released students early Friday after a former student sent threatening messages to several Decatur staff members, the school system said. The threat involved gun violence at the high school, according to Elizabeth Gentle, Decatur City Schools spokeswoman.

"Because the email was identifiable with a former student's name, we did take that threat as credible," said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent for Decatur City Schools, in a video statement.

Police said they were notified of the threat at 9 a.m. and began an investigation that resulted in a juvenile pickup order for the suspect.

Student dismissal occurred at 12:30 p.m. with parents encouraged to come pick up their children.

The school was initially placed on heightened alert and later went to a secure perimeter status. A heightened alert means there is the potential for an unusual situation and parties should operate with a heightened awareness to react appropriately, the school system said.

Parents and staff of both schools were alerted, and Decatur police and the Decatur City Schools Crisis Team were on location.

