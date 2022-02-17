Suspect in custody after trying to carjack woman near downtown Merced, police say

Merced police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly trying a carjack a driver’s vehicle near downtown.

Police say suspect Christopher Mendoza was taken into custody not long after the incident happened near Family Dollar Tree at 398 W. 16th St.

Mendoza allegedly approached the female victim’s vehicle and tried taking it while she was still in the driver’s seat. The victim accidentally crashed her car while trying to escape, according to a news release. .

Officers spotted Mendoza in the the parking lot. and he was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The victim was unharmed and able to identify Mendoza as the carjacker, police said.

Mendoza was booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Officer Meng Lee at (209) 385-6905 or by email at leem@cityofmerced.org.