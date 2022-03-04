Kansas shooting: Suspect in custody after two people injured in high school

(Independent)

A suspect is in custody after a high school shooting left two people injured in Kansas.

The shooting took place in the school administration office area at Olathe East High School on Friday. The injured individuals include a resource officer and a school administrator.

No further information about the suspect has been released to the public after the shooting southwest of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state.

The Olathe Police Department has said that there’s no danger to the public but that it’s still urging people to stay away from the area as the investigation is ongoing.

“School resource officer shot and injured, administrator shot and injured,” the department tweeted just before noon on Friday. “Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time.”

OLATHE EAST PARENTS: Frontier Park 15501 Indian Creek Parkway will be used for staging/overflow for reunification with students @CityofOlatheKS @olatheschools https://t.co/GYFz8Z85ID — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 4, 2022

A police spokesman said authorities were notified of the shooting just before 10.30am when the school’s resource officer radioed the police to say that he and an administator had been shot. He added that the suspect had also been shot.

Olathe Police said the officer is expected to be okay and that the injured administrator is in a stable condition and is also expected to survive, according to KMBC.

The suspect is thought to be a student at the school. No information has been issued regarding the suspect’s condition.

Police have requested that parents go to the Family Video at 12708 South Black Bob Road to meet their children, adding that an overflow has been established at Frontier Park at 15501 Indian Creek Parkway.

