U-Haul Truck Kills One, Injures Eight in Brooklyn Rampage

(Bloomberg) -- A 44-year-old man was killed and eight other people were injured after the driver of a U-Haul box truck went on a “violent rampage” in Brooklyn Monday morning before being taken into custody, the New York Police Department said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fatal incident was the fifth in a string of hit-and-run events from Sunset Park to Bay Ridge before police stopped the truck in Red Hook and arrested a 62-year-old man. The victim received injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said. One of those injured was a 33-year-old police officer.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there are no indications the incident is linked to terrorism.

Police started getting 911 calls after a 36-year-old man was struck in Sunset Park at 10:17 a.m. The U-Haul truck would hit at least four other people before police caught up to the vehicle at about 10:50 a.m., and more after police gave chase for miles through Brooklyn, according to a police timeline.

Police finally stopped the truck more than four miles away at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.

“Behind us is a U-Haul truck stopped successfully by the NYPD, ending a violent rampage through Brooklyn that left at least eight people injured,” Sewell said in a midday press conference. Seven of the injured are civilians, and one is a police officer, she said.

Sewell said the police know “a very limited amount” about the suspect, and declined to release his name. Police and New York City emergency management officials are advising people to avoid the areas around Fourth Avenue and 55th Street, Senator Street, Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street, and Hamilton Avenue in Brooklyn, because of road closures related to the investigation.

Story continues

--With assistance from Cailley LaPara and Sam Nagarajan.

(Updates with fatality and additional details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.