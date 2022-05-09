Suspect in custody in weekend homicide near Hagerstown: Sheriff's office

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody related to a homicide that occurred early Sunday south of Hagerstown, authorities said.

The sheriff's office was not releasing the name of the victim or suspect yet, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page.

Both the victim and suspect are juveniles, the post states.

According to the social-media post, which appears to have been posted on Sunday, the suspect was in custody at that time and was being processed at the Washington County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the area of Brownstone Place in the Westfields subdivision south of Hagerstown, the post states.

Washington County emergency dispatch received a 911 call at 12:25 a.m. for that area, with the incident first being reported as a disturbance and then upgraded to a stabbing, a 911 supervisor said.

There was a group of at least 30 people reported to be in the area, the 911 supervisor said.

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center by ambulance, he said.

Further details were unavailable Monday morning

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington Co. deputies have juvenile suspect in custody in homicide