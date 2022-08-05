Suspect in custody after wreck, deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say

Police swarmed a busy intersection in Lowell Thursday night after a deadly shooting and crash, officials said.

Channel 9 got to the scene and saw crime scene tape wrapped around some vehicles in the middle of the intersection at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive.

Police got to the scene at about 7 p.m. and found a man who was shot.

Lowell police said they are investigating the shooting and there is no danger to the public. A suspect is in custody.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

No further information has been released.

