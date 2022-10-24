Suspect in Dallas hospital shooting was parolee there for birth of child, officials say

The suspect in a shooting that killed two hospital employees in Dallas over the weekend was a parolee who was granted permission to visit the hospital for the birth of a child, officials said.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder Saturday in connection with the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Dallas police said.

Hernandez was on parole for robbery and had an “active ankle monitor,” according to the department.

Court documents show he was sentenced to eight years in jail for aggravated robbery stemming from a 2015 offense. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he was released on parole on Oct. 20, 2021.

"He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during and after delivery," Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said Monday.

The Office of Inspector General is working with Dallas Police as they investigate, she said.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. (Google Maps)

The shooting unfolded at 11 a.m. and two hospital employees were fatally shot. It’s not clear what may have motivated the shooting.

A Methodist Health System police officer arrived at the scene, confronted the suspect, fired his weapon at the suspect and injured him, said a news release from the hospital system. The suspect was then detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital, the statement said.

His condition as of Monday morning is not immediately clear. It's not clear if he has retained a lawyer.

The hospital said in a statement it is “heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” noting there is no ongoing threat to the facility.

The victims were not identified.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting “an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”

“I’m outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims,” he tweeted Saturday night. “The pendulum has swung too far.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com