Suspect in Dallas Korean hair salon shooting faces 4 new charges; $300,000 bail expected to increase

The suspect accused of opening fire inside a Korean-owned hair salon in northwest Dallas last week faces seven charges.

Jeremy Theron Smith, who was previously arrested on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday morning, was given four additional counts on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old shooter allegedly fired 13 shots in the Hair World Salon with a .22-caliber rifle at around 2:20 p.m. on May 11, leaving three Korean American women wounded.

His girlfriend told authorities that Smith had delusions about Asians attempting to harm him after he was involved in a car crash with an Asian driver about two years ago. Smith’s girlfriend noted that he had been admitted to health facilities due to his “delusions.” He was also allegedly fired from a job for “verbally attacking” his boss of Asian descent.

The police are investigating whether the shooting could be connected to two other shootings at separate businesses run by Asian Americans in Dallas. Investigators found a similar vehicle, a maroon minivan, was reported to be involved in two separate drive-by shootings on April 2 and on May 10.

The FBI are currently working with local Texas authorities and the Dallas police on the hate crime investigation for the three shootings.

Smith is being held at the Dallas County jail. His bond was set at $300,000 on the first three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail on the additional four charges has not been set yet.

