Suspect in Dayton barbershop shooting indicted

Nov. 2—A Trotwood man indicted Friday is accused of firing 14 rounds from an AK 47 style rifle, striking a man in the knee last month who was getting a haircut at a Dayton barbershop.

Deelaquan Smith, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Oct. 21 to the FamFirst BarberShop, 3137 Salem Ave. after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.

One of the men told police he was getting a haircut when Smith, known to him as "Butter," came in the barbershop and shot him in the leg. He returned fire and shot Smith, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Surveillance video showed Smith enter the barbershop with an AK-47 style rifle under a hooded sweatshirt.

The man getting his hair cut "was sitting in the barber's chair about 10 feet from Deelaquan Smith, who fired 14 times and hit (the man) in the right knee," the affidavit stated. "Deelaquan was also hit by gunfire and fled the scene with the rifle."

Smith was booked Oct. 21 into the Montgomery County Jail, but has since been released on bond. which was set at $50,000 in Dayton Municipal Court, records show.

About the Author

Jen Balduf

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter