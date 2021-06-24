Suspect in Dayton deadly shooting in custody

Jun. 24—The suspect in a shooting Tuesday evening that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Dayton man is in custody on a preliminary murder charge, police said.

The gunshot victim was identified as Daniel Burch by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police responded to the reported shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Salem Avenue near Lexington Avenue after residents alerted police that they saw a man accost another man with a handgun.

"The citizens relayed that the armed individual took the unarmed person he was confronting into the alley east of Lexington Avenue and that several shots were heard," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Wednesday evening. "Dayton police Officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to locate an adult male suspect who ran from officers, dropping a handgun as he fled. This individual was caught and taken into custody."

A 45-year-old man, Donnie Tunstall, was arrested nearby in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on preliminary murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges, according to Montgomery County Jail booking records. He has not been formally charged.

Burch was found in the backyard of a nearby vacant property suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Hall said.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Several people called 911 about the shooting, with some saying between 10 and 12 rounds were fired.

One caller said a man wearing a lime green jacket came out of a blue pickup truck and went up to a man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go" before they went into an alley and shots rang out.

Hall said the cooperation of community members with police led to the suspect's arrest.

"This crime would have been much more difficult to solve if not for the awareness and bravery of the citizens who sought out officers to report it," he said.