Suspect in DC shooting that left four injured found dead: police

The Metropolitan Police Department announced at a press conference Friday the suspect in a Washington, D.C., shooting, which left four people injured, was found dead.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the suspect was dead and appeared to have killed himself, but could not confirm his name in order to give authorities time to contact loved ones.

However, Contee said they are no longer looking for Virginia resident Raymond Spencer, who was announced as the person of interest earlier Friday.

The suspect is believed to have “took his life” when police were entering his apartment.

The suspect had a “sniper-like setup” in his fifth floor apartment when he began shooting outside at residents and near Edmund Burke School in the Van Ness neighborhood of D.C., according to police.

Four people were injured, including a minor, but all are expected to survive.

Police are currently still searching for a motive as the suspect seemed to have randomly shot individuals with no specific target.

Contee said he is unaware of any prior criminal history of the suspect and the guns in the apartment did not appear to be obtained illegally.

Six firearms were found in the apartment, including long rifles and handguns.

Three law enforcement officials told The Washington Post the police are investigating posts Spencer made on a site called 4chan.

“Dear God please forgive me” he posted at 3:24 p.m.

“They’re in the wrong part of the building right now searching XD” he posted at 3:30 p.m.

“Waiting for police to catch up with me” he said at 3:36 p.m. on Friday.

A user under the name of Raymond Spencer also changed the Wikipedia page for the school on Friday to include “A gunman shot at the school on April 22, 2022. The suspect is still at large” and “Hope they catch him soon!” according to The Post.

