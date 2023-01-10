Suspect dead after attempted robbery at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.

The suspect in an attempted robbery at a cellphone store in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning is dead.

Around 1:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Boost Mobile in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation showed a man and juvenile female were breaking into the business. A resident in an upstairs apartment confronted the male suspect, who was already inside the business attempting to steal items.

>> ‘He taught me a lot about life;’ Community honors Springfield business owner shot and killed

The resident fired shots, striking the suspect who fled the scene.

The suspect drove to a residence in Dayton where he was transported to a local hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.